Watch Leighton Meester Sing in Country Strong

[vodpod id=Video.4973244&w=640&h=385&fv=playerid%3D61371447001%26amp%3Bcodever%3D1%26amp%3Bpublisherid%3D1612833736%26amp%3Bvideoid%3D681649979001%26amp%3Bstillurl%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fpdl%252Estream%252Eaol%252Ecom%252Fpdlext%252Faol%252Fbrightcove%252Fus%252Fmoviefone%252Fclips%252F2010%252Fcountrystrong%255F051693%252Fcountrystrong%255Fclip%255F01%255Fvideo%255Fstill%255F480%252Ejpg]We've heard Gwyneth Paltrow belt it out in the upcoming Country Strong, and now here's a first look at co-star Leighton Meester's turn as Southern crooner. In a cute denim skirt and gingham blouse, she duets with Garrett Hedlund (who also stars in the upcoming TRON: Legacy) in the sexy song "Give Into Me." We're sensing some serious on-screen chemistry between these co-stars, which only makes us want to see the flick more! Make sure to check out Country Strong when it hits theaters on January 7th!