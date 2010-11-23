Watch Leighton Meester Sing in Country Strong

Getty
Kendall Herbst
Nov 23, 2010 @ 10:28 am

[vodpod id=Video.4973244&w=640&h=385&fv=playerid%3D61371447001%26amp%3Bcodever%3D1%26amp%3Bpublisherid%3D1612833736%26amp%3Bvideoid%3D681649979001%26amp%3Bstillurl%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fpdl%252Estream%252Eaol%252Ecom%252Fpdlext%252Faol%252Fbrightcove%252Fus%252Fmoviefone%252Fclips%252F2010%252Fcountrystrong%255F051693%252Fcountrystrong%255Fclip%255F01%255Fvideo%255Fstill%255F480%252Ejpg]We've heard Gwyneth Paltrow belt it out in the upcoming Country Strong, and now here's a first look at co-star Leighton Meester's turn as Southern crooner. In a cute denim skirt and gingham blouse, she duets with Garrett Hedlund (who also stars in the upcoming TRON: Legacy) in the sexy song "Give Into Me." We're sensing some serious on-screen chemistry between these co-stars, which only makes us want to see the flick more! Make sure to check out Country Strong when it hits theaters on January 7th!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!