[vodpod id=Video.4973244&w=640&h=385&fv=playerid%3D61371447001%26amp%3Bcodever%3D1%26amp%3Bpublisherid%3D1612833736%26amp%3Bvideoid%3D681649979001%26amp%3Bstillurl%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fpdl%252Estream%252Eaol%252Ecom%252Fpdlext%252Faol%252Fbrightcove%252Fus%252Fmoviefone%252Fclips%252F2010%252Fcountrystrong%255F051693%252Fcountrystrong%255Fclip%255F01%255Fvideo%255Fstill%255F480%252Ejpg]We've heard Gwyneth Paltrow belt it out in the upcoming Country Strong, and now here's a first look at co-star Leighton Meester's turn as Southern crooner. In a cute denim skirt and gingham blouse, she duets with Garrett Hedlund (who also stars in the upcoming TRON: Legacy) in the sexy song "Give Into Me." We're sensing some serious on-screen chemistry between these co-stars, which only makes us want to see the flick more! Make sure to check out Country Strong when it hits theaters on January 7th!
Watch Leighton Meester Sing in Country Strong
Getty