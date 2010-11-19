Watch the Lanvin for H&M Couture Show!

Kendall Herbst
Nov 19, 2010 @ 10:16 am

[vodpod id=Video.4945259&w=640&h=385&fv=]As you'll see in the video above, Lanvin designer Alber Elbaz knows how to put on a show. Last night at NYC's Pierre Hotel, he debuted haute couture designs based on his work with Swedish chain H&M that are being auctioned for charity. Models strutted down the runway avec beaucoup d'attitude, as did one belle gray poodle. Actress Andie MacDowell, who sat front row, said, "I think it's genius. I'm a big fan of Lanvin. I can afford Lanvin and my daughter can afford H&M, and now my daughter's going to have the opportunity to have a little bit more pizzazz." The outfits are up for auction now through midnight on November 26th. All the proceeds go to UNICEF's "All for Children" initiative. Otherwise, shop the regular Lanvin Hearts H&M collection when it hits stores tomorrow!

