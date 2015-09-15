Watch Kristen Stewart Channel Tom Hanks in a Hilarious Dubsmash Video

Kristen Stewart might typically seem serious, but the 25-year-old actress proved that she can be quite the comedian in a hilarious video (below). While using the popular lip-sync app Dubsmash, Stewart teamed up with MTV correspondent Joshua Horowitz to recreate the iconic scene from A League of Their Own. Horowitz uploaded the funny clip to his Instagram, and we can't stop hitting replay.

Kristen Stewart says "there's no crying in baseball!" Dubsmash awesomeness. #kristenstewart #tiff15 A video posted by Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) on Sep 12, 2015 at 12:37pm PDT

In the reenactment Horowitz does a great job pretending to be devastated, but Stewart really tapped into Tom Hanks's character by getting right in his face to ask the legendary question, "Are you crying?" To finish off the humorous scene Stewart harshly reminds him, "There's no crying in baseball!" Maybe we'll see Stewart take a swing at a sports comedy for her next film.

