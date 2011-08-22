Watch Kim Kardashian's Wedding Video!

[vodpod id=Video.15307089&w=640&h=385&fv=%26rel%3D0%26border%3D0%26]

Kim Kardashian became Mrs. Humphries this weekend! E! News released a short video with highlights from the nuptials, and it's just enough to get the need-to-know details: Kim accessorized her updo with a diamond headband, guests like Eva Longoria, Julianne Hough, and Lindsay Lohan adhered to a black-and-white dress code, all of the bridesmaids wore white Vera Wang dresses to match the bride, the groom made Kim laugh during the ceremony, and ringbearer nephew Mason Disick stole the show with his toddler strut down the aisle. Watch the whole clip above.

Tell us: What do you think Kim's bridal look? Let us know in the comments!

MORE:• Kim Kardashian’s Three-Month Wardrobe• Dress Kim For Her Wedding! • Vera Wang’s Bridal Gowns• Celeb Brides of 2011!