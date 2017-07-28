Kelly Clarkson's 3-Year-Old Daughter Is the Cutest Harry Potter Fan We've Ever Seen

Kelly Clarkson's adorable 3-year-old daughter River Rose is basically her mini-me, and it became obvious when they bonded over a little magic in a throwback video Clarkson posted on Thursday.

Clarkson is a big fan of Harry Potter, even wearing matching Gryffindor shirts with her pals on a group trip to Universal Orlando in Florida, so of course River Rose feels the same way.

The singer took her daughter to Universal Studios's Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and clearly she loved it.

Had such a great time at Universal!! @unistudios #WizardingWorldHollywood #tbt A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Jul 27, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

In the video, River Rose is waving around a magic wand with a huge smile on her face.

Clarkson added the spell "Expecto Patronum," and an emoji magician's cap and crystal ball near her daughter, just in case the wand wasn't enough.

We guess it's true what they say: like mother, like daughter.