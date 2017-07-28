Kelly Clarkson's 3-Year-Old Daughter Is the Cutest Harry Potter Fan We've Ever Seen

Alexandra Whittaker
Jul 28, 2017 @ 1:45 pm

Kelly Clarkson's adorable 3-year-old daughter River Rose is basically her mini-me, and it became obvious when they bonded over a little magic in a throwback video Clarkson posted on Thursday. 

Clarkson is a big fan of Harry Potter, even wearing matching Gryffindor shirts with her pals on a group trip to Universal Orlando in Florida, so of course River Rose feels the same way.

The singer took her daughter to Universal Studios's Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and clearly she loved it. 

Had such a great time at Universal!! @unistudios #WizardingWorldHollywood #tbt

A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on

In the video, River Rose is waving around a magic wand with a huge smile on her face.

Clarkson added the spell "Expecto Patronum," and an emoji magician's cap and crystal ball near her daughter, just in case the wand wasn't enough. 

RELATED: “About Damn Time!” Watch Kelly Clarkson Hilariously Help a Fan Propose to His Boyfriend

We guess it's true what they say: like mother, like daughter. 

