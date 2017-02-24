You Could Watch Keira Knightley Film Her Love Actually Mini Sequel Scene

To me, you are perfect...

Last week we were treated to the first photos from the Love Actually 10-minute modern-day "sequel" for Red Nose Day, and now you have the chance to watch Keira Knightley and Andrew Lincoln film their highly-anticipated scene. Comic Relief, the charity organization behind the event, is giving one lucky winner the opportunity to do just that—all you have to do is host your own Red Nose Day Actually-themed fundraising event.

What's included in the amazing prize package? For starters, an on-set visit for you and a friend to see the final evening of filming with Knightley and Lincoln. Plus, a meet-and-greet with the actors of that scene, a photo with them on-set, a signed script, and a hug from the movie's writer and director Richard Curtis.

The film's script editor, Emma Freud, shared the news on her Twitter account today with a GIF that featured a play on the pair's famous scene that has us wanting to watch the film right now.

Come and hang out with us on set while we film Andrew Lincoln and Keira Knightley's scene for #rednosedayactually https://t.co/Cxm2lu3uSN pic.twitter.com/G6y8LngC5y — emma freud (@emmafreud) February 24, 2017

Doing good and meeting Keira Knightley? Sounds like a win-win situation to us.

Get all the details on how to enter at rednoseday.com.