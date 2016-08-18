Watch Kate Winslet, Natalie Portman, Jennifer Hudson, and Orlando Bloom Pledge to Create Change for We Day 2016

Lara Walsh
Aug 18, 2016 @ 11:00 am

Kate Winslet, Natalie Portman, Jennifer Hudson, Common, and Orlando Bloom are part of a star-studded group teaming up in a new inspirational video to empower kids to make changes in their community.

"I pledge to make a difference every day," Hudson begins the 30-second promo for the upcoming We Day telecast. Portman, Bloom, and Common then complete her sentence by making various pledges to help youth live out their full potential. Oscar winner Winslet also appears with a pledge to live "We" by helping kids feel like there is no limit to what they can achieve.

The We Day video is aimed at getting youth involved in service projects just as gear up to go back to school, and the We movement encourages them to work on domestic social issues and creating change in their communities and abroad. More than 2.4 million students are already involved in the program campaigns, according to the organization.

The second annual We Day broadcast, which takes place Aug. 28, will include performances, stories, and speeches from inspirational kids as well as celebrities like Bloom, Portman, Hudson, Common, Charlize Theron, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Seth Rogen, Ciara, and Nick Jonas.

"I pledge to live We—working to ensure that every girl around the world has access to an education," We ambassador Portman said in a statement. "We can all make a difference by the choices that we make, our actions and intentions, and by the way we treat and support others," she said.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Added to We Day Special Hosted by Selena Gomez

Anyone can join the We Movement and take the pledge at we.org. The We Day telecast airs Sunday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

Show Transcript

I pledge to make a difference every day. By the way we act. By the way we help others. We will be examples of kindness and service to all of those around us. I pledge. I pledge. I pledge to live WE by believing there is no limit to what we can achieve and act on it. By giving the children the tools they need. For a bright future. By working to ensure every girl has access to education. We know that change starts with each of us. And that together we will change the world.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!