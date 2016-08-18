Watch Kate Winslet, Natalie Portman, Jennifer Hudson, and Orlando Bloom Pledge to Create Change for We Day 2016

Kate Winslet, Natalie Portman, Jennifer Hudson, Common, and Orlando Bloom are part of a star-studded group teaming up in a new inspirational video to empower kids to make changes in their community.

"I pledge to make a difference every day," Hudson begins the 30-second promo for the upcoming We Day telecast. Portman, Bloom, and Common then complete her sentence by making various pledges to help youth live out their full potential. Oscar winner Winslet also appears with a pledge to live "We" by helping kids feel like there is no limit to what they can achieve.

The We Day video is aimed at getting youth involved in service projects just as gear up to go back to school, and the We movement encourages them to work on domestic social issues and creating change in their communities and abroad. More than 2.4 million students are already involved in the program campaigns, according to the organization.

The second annual We Day broadcast, which takes place Aug. 28, will include performances, stories, and speeches from inspirational kids as well as celebrities like Bloom, Portman, Hudson, Common, Charlize Theron, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Seth Rogen, Ciara, and Nick Jonas.

"I pledge to live We—working to ensure that every girl around the world has access to an education," We ambassador Portman said in a statement. "We can all make a difference by the choices that we make, our actions and intentions, and by the way we treat and support others," she said.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Added to We Day Special Hosted by Selena Gomez

Anyone can join the We Movement and take the pledge at we.org. The We Day telecast airs Sunday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.