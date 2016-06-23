Watch Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev Goof Off for a Good Cause

Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev's BFF-ship is well documented, and now they're raising the bar on #friendshipgoals by teaming up for a good cause. In the video above, shot by @thatoneblondkid and exclusively revealed here on InStyle, the duo are just one set of besties who smile, laugh, and have an all around good time to help promote the launch of The Giving Keys's #bestfriendkeys, the accessory brand's new twist on its trademark necklace key charm. Split into two and marked with the words "best friend," the necklaces are reminiscent of the ones you shared with your BFF in middle school, just way chicer, and way more philanthropic: By purchasing one, you are helping sustain employment for homeless and low-income individuals, which The Giving Keys, in partnership with the Los Angeles-based non-profit Chrysalis, provides to them as a pathway to self-sufficiency.

Riawna Capri

RELATED: The Gift Basket Julianne Hough Gave a Sick Nina Dobrev Defines #FriendshipGoals

The Best Friend Keys are hand-cast in white or yellow bronze, and are available in 18-inch or 36-inch chains, as well as a 40-inch ribbon choker, as seen on Dobrev and Hough, above. Get yours now, starting at $85, at thegivingkeys.com.