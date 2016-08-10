Watch Jessica Simpson Unveil Her New Performance Footwear Collection in This Sultry Video

Jessica Simpson is launching her new collection of performance footwear with a sultry, stylish new campaign.

The fashion mogul dropped a black-and-white video Wednesday to promote the kicks, which are a part of her fall 2016 athleisure collection, The Warm Up. In the clip, Simpson rocks her blonde locks in a French braided ponytail and shows off some workout moves in gear from the apparel line, including a black crop top and matching black pants.

As she nails toning exercises with a band, the mom of two kicks up her heels and shows off black and multi-hued pairs of sneakers from the collection. The video also features a new song Simpson collaborated on with Linda Perry, in which Simpson can be heard singing, "I'm the kind of girl you won't forget about." She echoed those lyrics in a caption of the clip on Instagram, writing, "'I'm the kind of girl you won't forget about' @jessicasimpsonstyle http://www.jessicasimpson.com #thewarmup # workforit@reallindaperry @amandler ... so much more to come."

Simpson revealed in a statement why she wanted to release the fashionable footwear line, saying, "I don't always have time to do a quick change from a workout to playing with my kids to going out to lunch or approval meetings, so being able to create active apparel and sneaker styles that work both at the gym and on the go, fits well for my lifestyle and my collection." She added, "It's all about working out and wearing out for women these days; we deserve to feel sporty, stylish and comfortable."

The footwear line matches the modern, feminine designs of the athleisure line, and features lightweight, flexible constructions, breathable linings, mesh, custom knits and a durable, sock-like fit. The fall Warm Up collection is already available on www.jessicasimpson.com. The footwear line will hit stores this fall.