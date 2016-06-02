Watch Jessica Alba Reveal the Secrets Behind Her Great Skin

InStyle Staff
Jun 02, 2016 @ 9:00 am

Jessica Alba knows a thing or two about beauty. In addition to being genetically blessed, InStyle's July cover girl is also the co-founder of The Honest Company, which counts beauty products amongst its long list of offerings. So when it comes to makeup, Alba's go-to products won't come as a surprise. 

"I obviously use Honest Beauty makeup," the mother of two says in the above behind-the-scenes video from her cover shoot in Hawaii. Alba says that the secret to great skin, however, lies in one's skincare regimen. "Just find something that doesn't irritate your skin, and doesn't cause inflammation, and doesn't overly dry or make you overly oily." 

But the 35-year-old isn't the only beauty buff in the Alba-Warren household—daughters Honor, 7, and Haven, 4, are beauty buffs, too. "My daughters for sure like to play with makeup," the proud mom admits. Their favorite product? "The only thing that they want pretty much daily is lip gloss—dark lip gloss, for some reason, which is not appropriate, I tell them. So they usually have lip balm."

RELATED: Jessica Alba Shares Her "Life Crisis" Over Her Sex Symbol Status Inside the New InStyle

For more of Alba's skincare and beauty tips, watch the video above, and to read our full feature on the star, pick up the July issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and digital download on Friday, June 10.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] The secret to the no makeup look is to wear makeup [LAUGH]. But wear makeup that lets your skin breathe, have a great. Skincare regime, I have always been crazy about skincare and taking care of my skin. So every night you have to take that makeup off and in the morning use really great products. As far as makeup I obviously use Honest Beauty makeup. Just find something that doesn't irritate your skin, and that doesn't cause inflammation and doesn't overly dry or make you overly oily. My daughters for sure like to play with makeup, they like to actually put it on me. They get funny about makeup because they want it and then when I, Halloween is really the only time I let them go for it, and they get shy about it. They all of a sudden get cold feet and they don't want to wear it. It makes them embarrassed. The only thing that they want pretty much daily is lipgloss. Dark lipgloss for some reason, which is not appropriate I tell them. So, they usually have lip balm. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!