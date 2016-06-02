Watch Jessica Alba Reveal the Secrets Behind Her Great Skin

Jessica Alba knows a thing or two about beauty. In addition to being genetically blessed, InStyle's July cover girl is also the co-founder of The Honest Company, which counts beauty products amongst its long list of offerings. So when it comes to makeup, Alba's go-to products won't come as a surprise.

"I obviously use Honest Beauty makeup," the mother of two says in the above behind-the-scenes video from her cover shoot in Hawaii. Alba says that the secret to great skin, however, lies in one's skincare regimen. "Just find something that doesn't irritate your skin, and doesn't cause inflammation, and doesn't overly dry or make you overly oily."

But the 35-year-old isn't the only beauty buff in the Alba-Warren household—daughters Honor, 7, and Haven, 4, are beauty buffs, too. "My daughters for sure like to play with makeup," the proud mom admits. Their favorite product? "The only thing that they want pretty much daily is lip gloss—dark lip gloss, for some reason, which is not appropriate, I tell them. So they usually have lip balm."

For more of Alba's skincare and beauty tips, watch the video above, and to read our full feature on the star, pick up the July issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and digital download on Friday, June 10.