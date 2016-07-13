Watch Jennifer Lopez and Lin-Manuel Miranda Perform Their Emotional "Love Make the World Go Round" on The Tonight Show

After their emotional debut performance of their new Orlando tragedy-inspired song, "Love Make the World Go Round," on The Today Show this week, Jennifer Lopez and Lin-Manuel Miranda took their poignant hit to late night TV with a performance on The Tonight Show on Tuesday.

Teaming up with Tonight Show house band The Roots in a mostly dark studio, Lopez looked incredible in a long cape that looked like it was made of stained glass. Every download of the song on iTunes raises funds for the Hispanic Federation's Proyecto Somos Orlando initiative, which will "address the long-term needs for mental health services that are culturally competent and bilingual."

On The Today Show, Lopez said of the song, "When everything happened in Orlando, I kind of heard it in a different way,. The world needs this right now. The world really needs the message of love being the answer. And that's what really matters and that's what really makes the world go round."

The song was made available for download July 8 on iTunes. Miranda, who just wrapped up his amazing starring run in his hit Broadway show, Hamilton, tweeted about the performance showing a picture of the two. He wrote, "J.Lo. The Roots. Yours truly. Tonight."

