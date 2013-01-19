Watch Jennifer Lawrence Host Saturday Night Live Tonight!

Jennifer Lawrence is on a roll! The Academy Award nominated actress and Golden Globe winner has now set her sights on Saturday Night Live! And from the looks of her promo alongside SNL’s newly engaged star, Jason Sudeikis, Lawrence is set to bring her candid humor to the small-screen tonight. "First a Golden Globe and now this? I don't even know who to thank!” Lawrence jokes in the video, which you can watch it above. Watch Lawrence continue to flex her comedic chops when she hosts SNL with musical guests The Lumineers tonight at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.

Plus, see Jennifer as Katniss in the new stills from The Hunger Games: Catching Fire!

