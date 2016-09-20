Watch Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt Go on a Date in the First Passengers Trailer

Meghan Overdeep
Sep 20, 2016 @ 10:00 am

The first official trailer for Passengers is finally here! Sony dropped the look at the new sci-fi romance starring Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence this morning—and you can consider our appetites whet.

The trailer (above) begins with a cute moment between Jim (Pratt) and Aurora (Lawrence) on a deserted spaceship, when he asks her to dinner with the help of a note and a robot.

"Are you asking me on a date?" Aurora asks the little robot holding a note that reads "dinner?" The robot, which is being controlled by Jim, replies with a nod of its head and hands her a pen. Aurora smiles, writes "Yes" on the note, hands it to the robot and returns to her cup of coffee.

"She didn't seem that impressed," Jim, who is somewhere else on the ship, mutters to himself as he maneuvers the robot away from her.

But as the trailer flashes to a clip of them on a romantic date later that night, it's clear his charm tactics worked.

Passengers is set on a spacecraft in the future, with thousands of passengers making an interstellar voyage to a distant new planet. The story begins when Jim awakens from the cryogenic sleep 90 years before anyone else and decides to wake up Aurora, sparking the beginning of a love story. It's all fun and games—and robots—until the ship begins to malfunction and they find themselves in a critical situation.

Sounds like a hit to us!

Watch the full trailer in the video above. Passengers hits U.S. theaters Dec. 21.

[MUSIC] [SOUND] Hello. [MUSIC] You're asking me on a date? [MUSIC] She didn't seem that impressed. [MUSIC] Wow. You clean up pretty good yourself. You two look fine this evening. We're on a date. Very nice. Took him long enough to ask. So, why did you give up your life We boarded the Avalon with a destination. 120 years hibernation means you'll wake up in a new century on a new planet But a year ago, everything changed. Hello! Is anybody here!? Hello? Do you know what's going on? Nobody else is awake. I think something went wrong with the hibernation pods. We woke up to this thing. nine years tosoon.>>This can't be happening. We have to go back to sleep.>> What's the end?>>Hello we love you.>> Something's wrong. Something big. What do we do now? [MUSIC] Do you trust me? [MUSIC] This ship is gonna go, I have to do this. No. You die, I die. [MUSIC] There's something I have to tell you. Aah! [MUSIC] There's a reason we woke up early. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

