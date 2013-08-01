Watch Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper in the American Hustler Trailer, and More News

InStyle Staff
Aug 01, 2013 @ 12:04 pm

1. Watch the trailer for Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper's new David O. Russell movie, American Hustler.  [HuffPo]

2. Check out Nick Jonas's ab-tastic selfie. [Instagram]

3. Say it isn't so! Rob Lowe and Rashida Jones are leaving Parks and Recreation. [EW]

4. Celebrity stylists Emily Current and Meritt Elliott are launching a collection for PBteen. [WWD]

5. A musical based on the lives of Gloria and Emilio Estefan is in the works. [People]

6. Get tips on how to dress in the heat from Nanette Lepore. [FabSugar]

