Watch Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper in the American Hustler Trailer, and More News

1. Watch the trailer for Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper's new David O. Russell movie, American Hustler. [HuffPo]
2. Check out Nick Jonas's ab-tastic selfie. [Instagram]
3. Say it isn't so! Rob Lowe and Rashida Jones are leaving Parks and Recreation. [EW]
4. Celebrity stylists Emily Current and Meritt Elliott are launching a collection for PBteen. [WWD]
5. A musical based on the lives of Gloria and Emilio Estefan is in the works. [People]
6. Get tips on how to dress in the heat from Nanette Lepore. [FabSugar]