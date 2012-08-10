Watch It Sunday: Olympic Closing Ceremony

Image zoom Startraks; Getty Images (3)

The end is near! The 2012 London Olympics will wrap up this weekend, which means we'll bid adieu to the two weeks of thrilling gold medal gymnastic wins, shimmery synchronized swimming uniforms, and plenty of Kate Middleton appearances. And London is finishing its hosting duties it with a Closing Ceremony that's sure to be a showstopper. Jessie J, George Michael, One Direction, and the reunited Spice Girls are all on deck to perform, E Online! reports, and we can't wait to see how Victoria Beckham and the rest of the girls do back on stage. Tune in to NBC to watch it this Sunday night at 10 p.m. EST. Next up, countdown to 2016 in Rio de Janeiro!

