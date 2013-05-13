Watch It Now! Exclusive Video With InStyle Cover Girl Selena Gomez

Selenators, want more Selena Gomez before our June issue hits newsstands on Friday? We’ve got you covered! We sat down with the star during our cover shoot to capture her thoughts on style and beauty on camera for 93 wonderful behind-the-scenes seconds. “I like being a little more cheap when it comes to my clothes,” Gomez says in the clip. “But when it comes to shoes or bags, that’s definitely where I splurge. I love buying a really pretty bag or a nice pair of shoes, and the rest of my outfit will cost, like $20. I'm that girl for sure. I’m a sucker for shoes and handbags!” Watch the video above to get the full scoop, and be sure to read her full interview and see more photos when the June issue hits newsstands and becomes available iPad, Nook, or Droid tablet download starting Friday, May 17.

Click to see Selena's InStyle cover and read five things she told us in her cover story!

