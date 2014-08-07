Watch It Here! Find Out Iggy Azalea's Style Icon in Her First MTV House of Style Episode

Last month we told you that hip hop star Iggy Azalea was named the new host of MTV's iconic fashion series House of Style, and now her premiere episode is here! Azalea kicks off the new season by going shopping with Moschino’s creative director Jeremy Scott (a favorite of music stars like Katy Perry, Rita Ora, Miley Cyrus, and Azalea herself) for some out-of-this-world designs. "We're going to find something fancy," Scott says as the duo prepares to hunt through two of Los Angeles' best vintage shops—Resurrection Vintage and Catwalk Designer Vintage—in search of a Madonna-inspired piece.

In the episode, Azalea wears a tangerine Bec & Bridge crop top and skirt as the two comb racks upon racks of designer pieces. Scott's strategy to finding that perfect item? "I think its just taking what jumps out at you," he says. "I love the idea that the clothes I design can be rediscovered and continue to have a life." Throughout the shopping trip, Azalea dishes on her own sense of style, from her penchant for quirky fashion pieces to her rather unexpected style icon—Cruella de Vil.

House of Style’s eight-episode digitally driven season will culminate during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards (in which Azalea is up for seven awards).

For more fun tidbits from Azalea and Scott, watch the full House of Style episode above, and check out what everyone wore to last year’s MTV VMAs in the gallery.