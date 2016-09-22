Watch Iman Discuss Her Somalian Upbringing in Kenzo x H&M's New Campaign Video

The buzz surrounding the Kenzo x H&M collaboration kicked off in May when the brands each took to social media to make their relationship official, but things just reached new heights thanks to a dusting of star power.

So who’s already a major supporter of the collection? Iconic model Iman stars in the lead campaign for the collaboration and, as always, is nothing but gorgeous in the shots. Photographed by Jean-Paul Goude, the batch of images finds each star dressed in the colorful selections, all sliced into a cut-up visual form for an extra punch. And while the fashion is enough to turn heads, Iman opens up about her Somalian upbringing in the video above.

"I was raised as an ambassador's daughter, so overnight we became refugees. And we left Somalia on foot, literally, from Somalia to Kenya and the Kenyan government took us in as refugees. So, I have never forgotten the non-government organizations that really helped me when I was a teenager," she says, dishing on her childhood and why it's important to give back to others. "I just wanted people, really, to understand, when they think about refugees, 'cause, you know, I am the face of a refugee."

In addition to the 61-year-old beauty, the folks at Kenzo x H&M also tapped Vietnamese rapper and singer Suboi, along with Chance the Rapper, to pose for the cameras.

Courtesy H&M

Courtesy H&M

Courtesy H&M

And while the trio is nothing but dynamic, expect to see more celebrities rock the must-have pieces from the collection. Chloë Sevigny, Rosario Dawson, Ryuichi Sakamoto, and Xiuhtezcatl Martinez are all a part of the full campaign, which will be released on Oct. 17.

As for when you can get your hands on the covetable items, mark your calendars, stat. The Kenzo x H&M collaboration hits stores on Nov. 3.