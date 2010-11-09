Watch Gwyneth Paltrow on Glee!

You can stand under her umbrella, ella, ella. Gwyneth Paltrow is making a guest appearance as a substitute teacher on Glee, and we've got the pictures to prove it! The blond actress will belt out a mash-up of "Singing in the Rain" and Rihanna's mega-hit "Umbrella." (Um-amazing.) Jane Lynch spoke to People.com about how her character reacts to the new teacher: "It's friendly—and then, of course, as with all relationships with Sue Sylvester, it turns antagonistic." Things between Jane and Gwyneth seem perfectly rosy off-screen though: "I did a couple of scenes with Gwyneth. She's got the goods. She can sing, she can dance. I really was [blown away]." To see Gwyneth strut her stuff, tune in at 8 p.m. ET on Fox on November 16th. And don't forget, she's singing live at tomorrow night's Country Music Awards too!