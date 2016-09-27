Watch Gina Rodriguez Act Like a Robot While Holding an Adorable Kitten with Samuel L. Jackson

The best way to get celebrities to reveal their true selves and true talents is during a game of Truth or Dare—or even more fun, Truth or Door. Luckily this is what Gina Rodriguez and Samuel L. Jackson got to do with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Monday night.

In the game, the guests have to make a choice between answering a question with the truth, or picking a door that had a special dare waiting for them. Jackson kicked things off and went with truth, but then thought a door would be more fun. And he was right, as there were three gray kittens in a box. His door (or rather dare), though, was to yell at them about why they should see his favorite movie. He selected the 2014 martial arts movie, The Raid 2, and soon enough he was full-on yelling at these adorable kittens, including obscenities.

Hoping she would also get to do something with kittens or another adorable animal, Rodriguez selected door for her turn. Deepwater Horizon actress was required to talk like a robot for the rest of the game while also wearing a robot helmet. Definitely not as good as kittens, but Rodriguez did a great robot (and they let her hold one of the kittens).

Host Jimmy Fallon then had to sing Rick Springfield's Jessie's Girl while in a vibrating massage belt. Check out their crazy dares in the clip above.