Gigi Hadid Has Some Seriously Impressive Makeup Skills

As a supermodel, Gigi Hadid is constantly having her makeup applied by professionals, but this week, she switched things up a little. Instead of having her makeup done, Hadid was on the other side of the brush as she dolled up her makeup artist Erin Parsons.

In a video from Maybelline New York, Parsons decided that she needed a little break from the makeup artist life and handed the reins over to an enthusiastic Hadid.

The supermodel put everything from lipstick to winged eyeliner on the makeup pro, giggling with Parsons all the while and even admitting that when she's in the chair, she loves to sing instead of sit still.

Hadid seemed happy with her handiwork, and Parsons was also a big fan.

"I feel absolutely gorgeous and I have to say, that was really calming and relaxing," Parsons said. "I could get used to this. I'll take over, I'll be the model."

Parsons might have only been joking about that, but Maybelline just announced her as the brand's newest global makeup artist, so it sounds like she should get used to the spotlight. After all, she can always call on Hadid if she needs her makeup done.