Here’s How You Can Watch Game of Thrones and “Lemonade” for Free This Weekend

If you want to watch Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” and the Game of Thrones Season 6 premiere on HBO this weekend but you aren't subscribed, you're in luck: The network is offering a free 48-hour trial at the perfect time. [The Wrap]

Here are more must-click links to visit during your lunch break:

1. Mariah Carey will be honored at the 2016 GLAAD Media Awards in New York with the organization’s Ally Award for using her platform to advance LGBT equality. [Billboard]

2. Balenciaga is ramping up its menswear department: The brand has set a date for its first-ever men’s runway show. [WWD]

3. Two special fans got a big surprise last night when Bruce Springsteen helped them to get engaged on stage last night during his performance of “I Wanna Marry You.” [YouTube]

4. Today is Free Cone Day at Carvel! Head to a participating location between 3 and 8 p.m. ET for a free treat. [Delish]

5. Vince Vaughn plays Hailee Steinfeld’s criminally inclined dad in the new comedy-thriller Term Life. Watch an exclusive clip from the new film. [Entertainment Weekly]