The Trailer for The Fate of the Furious Is a Showdown Between Buff, Bald Men

Fasten your seat belts, folks! The first trailer for Fast and the Furious 8, aka Fast 8—now brilliantly renamed The Fate of The Furious—dropped on Sunday night, and by the look of it, we're in for a wild ride.

The old crew is back for the first post-Paul Walker film in the high-octane film saga, although this time a beef between Vin Diesel and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Dom and Hobbs threatens to split the family in two. Newcomer Charlize Theron plays the icy villain Cipher who seduces Diesel and steers him off course—pun, intended.

The trailer is full of thrilling pyrotechnics and death-defying stunts complete with a gigantic wrecking ball and a brilliant snowmobile chase scene through an icy tundra. Seriously, what more could we want?

RELATED: Scott Eastwood Joins Fast & Furious 8 with a Moving Message About "Close Friend" Paul Walker

See Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Lucas Black, Kurt Russell, Jason Statham, Elsa Pataky, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Scott Eastwood and the rest of the cast take the wheel in the trailer above. The Fate of the Furious storms into theaters April 14, 2017.