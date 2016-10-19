Watch the First Teaser Trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper are back as your favorite ragtag gang of superheroes from outer space in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

It's been more than two years since we've been graced with Peter Quill's (Pratt) sarcastic humor and amazing intergalactic superhero prowess, so when we heard the trailer for the second chapter in the amazing franchise was out, we just couldn't contain our excitement.

The first poster was released along with the trailer, featuring all our favorite familiar Guardians faces, including Nebula (Karen Gillan), Yondu (Michael Rooker), Rocket Raccoon (Cooper), Gamora (Saldana), Peter Quill, Drax (Dave Bautista), and of course, fan-favorite Groot (Vin Diesel), who looks a little bit different as a baby tree creature, poking out from behind Pratt's leg.

jamesgunn/Twitter

Although the trailer doesn't give much away in terms of the movie's plot, we do get some great action shots of blade-slinging Gamora, slow-motion walking Rocket and Yondu, and even baby Groot hanging out on Rocket's shoulder, all set to Blue Swede’s "Hooked on a Feeling," which fans will remember as an iconic song from the first movie.

The film comes out on May 5, 2017, kicking off what will definitely be a summer full of awesome action blockbusters. Get the popcorn and your 3D glasses ready—this movie definitely calls for that full 3D experience—we can't wait.