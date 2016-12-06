Watch David Beckham's Tattoos Come to Life in Powerful UNICEF Video

David Beckham's countless tattoos now have new meaning. The former footballer has donated his beloved physique and all the ink that goes with it to UNICEF's fight to end violence against children.

The video (above) begins with a shirtless Beckham looking contemplative while sitting on a stool. The camera focuses in on one of his back tattoos, and as a child's voice says, "violence marks forever," those words appear on his back. As the lens roams across the father-of-four's inked skin, more of his tattoos come alive, illustrating heart-breaking animated scenes of abuse and bullying as laughter and terrified screams can be heard in the background.

"UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham has many tattoos. Each one represents a happy or important memory for him," the organization explains on its website. "But around the world, millions of children bear marks they have not chosen: the physical and psychological scars of violence. Violence against children marks them forever. Together, we must end it."

Beckham, 41, has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2005, and in 2015 he launched his own fund in support of their mission, called 7.

"When I launched my 7 Fund with UNICEF, I made a commitment to do everything I can to make the world a safer place for children and to speak out on issues that are having a devastating impact on children's lives. One of those issues is violence," he explains.

Watch the powerful video above and share it with the hashtag #ENDviolence to help make a difference.