Watch Celine Dion Rap Missy Elliott, Britney Spears, Nelly, and More on Ellen

We learned that Celine Dion has an uncanny ability to impersonate fellow celebs when she played Wheel of Musical Impressions with Jimmy Fallon back in July, but her latest singing game just blew us away. Dion appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday and graciously agreed to try her hand at rapping.

“You sing these ballads all the time, and I want you to keep growing as an artist,” DeGeneres joked. “There are some rap songs in the prompter and all you have to do is sing the words.”

The talented vocalist tried her hand at “Hot in Herre” by Nelly, “Shots” by LMFAO ft. Lil Jon, and “Work B*tch” by Britney Spears, but the true winner was her version of “Work It” by Missy Elliott. Hint: Falsetto is involved.

The songstress, who stunned in a Victoria Beckham top and skirt, also sat down to talk to DeGeneres about life after losing her husband, René Angélil, earlier this year. “It’s part of our life. Life has imposed this on him. That was his destiny,” she said of the tragic loss. “I’m well because I know he’s not suffering anymore, because the hardest thing is not to lose somebody you love, it’s to see them suffer.”

“It’s probably the thing that I’m the most proud of, how I prepared my children for how to live with him without his presence.”

We couldn’t be more impressed with Dion’s strength.