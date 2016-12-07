This Canine Parody of Kanye West's "Famous" Video Is the Best Thing You'll See Today

It's a dog-eat-dog world out there, and these Instagram-famous pups know it. It's not an easy path to the top, but dogs like Toast Meets World, Tuna Melts My Heart, and Chloe the Mini Frenchie, have made it and are commemorating their fame in a canine version of Kanye West's "Famous" music video, all for a good cause.

The video was created in partnership with the (SHOPATHON)RED campaign, to support the fight against AIDS. According to Entertainment Weekly, "through celebrity experiences and products, like the puppy pajamas featured in the video, [SHOPATHON(RED)] hopes to raise proceeds to help the fight to end AIDS in Africa." The pups in the video are all wearing (BEDHEAD)RED collection pajamas to support the movement.

You can help the cause too, by shopping the (RED) online store this holiday season.

Watch the video above for some seriously cute (and hilarious) puppy footage, and be sure to check out @tunameltsmyheart, @toastmeetsworld, @muppetsrevenge, @chloetheminifrenchie, @mochiandthecity, @harlowandsage, @chloekardoggian, @kingbentleythebulldog, @mervinthechihuahua, and @ellabeanthedog on Instagram.