Watch Britney Spears Sizzle in Her New "Make Me" Music Video

Ahead of the release of her upcoming album, Glory, Britney Spears just dropped a sultry new music video for her hit single "Make Me" feat. G Eazy...and she's sizzling in it.

The clip, which centers on the pop star auditioning a series of shirtless, chiseled dancers for the "Make Me" music video, shows Spears strutting out of a sleek, silver sports car and into a studio in a black top hat, a sheer black top emblazoned with sequined stars, denim shorts, and stilettos.

Once she arrives inside, Spears switches things up, writhing around in a hallway and showing off her enviable physique in a white lace onesie and over-the-knee boots, and then in a black, sheer lace dress. It's almost as if she's channeling Britney circa early 2000s as she whips her blonde hair around and flashes a smize, proving that she's back and looking better than ever.

As the video continues on, hunky guys start auditioning for her and a group of girlfriends, with the music video hopefuls showing off their chiseled abs, crooning into a microphone, and one even getting a lap dance from Spears.

The singer announced the video's debut on social media Thursday, giving fans a glimpse of it on Instagram with a minute-long clip. "Dreaming a mile a minute. The #MakeMe video is now on @vevo," she captioned the video.

Spears's ninth studio album, Glory, is set to hit stores Aug. 26. It's shaping up to be an epic comeback for the mom of two, who released her last album, Britney Jean, in 2013.