Watch Breaking Dawn’s New Trailer!

Summit Entertainment
Caitlin Petreycik
Sep 14, 2011 @ 11:20 am

[vodpod id=Video.15406409&w=640&h=385&fv=%26rel%3D0]

The latest trailer for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 just hit the Internet, and it will give you goosebumps! The two-and-a-half minute clip offers another glimpse of the hotly-anticipated wedding (including Alice Cullen's bridesmaid dress), shots of Bella's growing baby bump, and loads of vampire and werewolf action. Watch the video above and tell us what scene you're looking forward to most in the comments below! 

PLUS! Check out the collection of Twilight hair tools coming out soon in the gallery.

MORE TWILIGHT:Bella’s Bridal DetailsEverything You Need to Know About Twilight Wedding Planners Plan Twilight Nuptials

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!