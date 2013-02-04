Watch Beyoncé's Full Halftime Show Performance! (With the Destiny's Child Reunion!)

Beyoncé Bowl delivered! The singer dominated the stage during the Super Bowl XLVII halftime show wearing custom Rubin Singer and Proenza Schouler booties (watch it above, over and over and over again), and then after it was all over, she announced her 2013 world tour. The tour, which Beyoncé has named the "Mrs. Carter Show World Tour" after her husband Jay-Z (who adorably tweeted his support for Bey after the show), kicks off in Europe in April with six stops at London's infamous O2 Arena before coming to North America on June 28 and concluding at Jay-Z's Brooklyn arena, the Barclays Center, on August 3. Check out a full list of tour dates on beyonce.com, and in case you missed it: watch Bey's full halftime show above. Happy viewing!

Plus, see more of Bey's halftime show!

MORE:• Shop Bey’s Woven Flats for Charity• Beyoncé In the Icons Book• Beyoncé’s Art Basel Party Dress