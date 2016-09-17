VIDEO: Watch the Best and Buzziest Moments of Spring 2017 NYFW

After seven jam-packed days of shows around the Big Apple, our fashion team is off to see what London has in store—but not without sharing New York Fashion Week's highlights first.

Above, they’ve condensed every runway look (from Alexander Wang’s wraparound bra tops to the playful fruit prints at Altuzarra), celebrity sighting (including Taylor Swift and, of course, the full Kardashian crew), and memorable set (we’re looking at you Tommy Hilfiger and Marc Jacobs) worth knowing about into just a few minutes of must-see footage. Enjoy!