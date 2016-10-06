Watch Ashton Kutcher Accidentally Rip His Pants While Talking About His Daughter Wyatt on The Tonight Show

Ashton Kutcher is already a charming, handsome movie and TV star, but he becomes even more adorable when he talks about being a dad. And now that he is expecting his second child with wife Mila Kunis—their first daughter Wyatt recently turned two—you can imagine his excitement.

He told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Wednesday that the next baby was, "inbound, inbound! We're making humans. You have two? So I'm about to go from zone to man-to-man. Do you have any tips?" he asked Fallon, who is the father of two young girls. "I just want you to experience it," said the host.

But Kutcher said as the father of one healthy toddler already, he is a bit more relaxed this time around. "The first one I almost became like a doula. I read every book, I had a catcher's mitt on. This one I didn't do anything. I'm like, 'Well, we already didn't break the first one!' They're really durable. You have to kind of try to break them," he said as the audience laughed. The two dads then bonded over their children's obsession with the cartoon, Peppa Pig. "Peppa's in business right now! We walk around talking in the accents," he told Fallon and then they both started doing the accents. "Yeah it's in my dreams and it's in my nightmares," said Fallon.

The men also commiserated over the difficulty of opening toys. "You have to have a toolbox to get it out! They've ruined opening presents for kids. She opens it and it takes dad half an hour to get the swizzle sticks off," "said Kutcher. "They've made everything too safe now. Like when I was a kid we were like riding the back of a pickup trick on a wheel-well just trying not to fall out." As he was demonstrating how he has to do gymnastics to get his child out of the carseat, he managed to rip the crotch out of his pants, he said. Classic dad move.

Watch Kutcher talk about being a dad in the hilarious clip above.