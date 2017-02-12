Alec Baldwin Killed it on SNL (again)

Soon after Melissa McCarthy brought the LOLs on last nights hotly-anticipated episode of Saturday Night Live, Alec Baldwin followed suit, hilariously continuing his recent parody of President Donald Trump in a segment entitled "The People's Court." Complete with the hair, the facial expressions, the hand motions, the zingers, Baldwin inhabited his character with almost unnerving prowess. “I signed a tremendous travel ban, I didn’t read it, but I signed it,” was just one of the memorable lines from Baldwin-as-Trump's performance.

To elaborate, Baldwin depicted Trump rejecting the Federal Judges' rejection of the travel ban, bandying about such catchphases as "bad hombres" before inviting a topless Vladimir Putin (played by Beck Bennett) on as a co-star. (I want one day without a CNN alert that scares the hell out of me! I just want to relax and watch the Grammys—and no one has ever said that," shouts the judge, played by Cecily Strong. Teased for next episode? "Donald J. Trump vs. a manager at Nordstrom."

Watch the full clip above.