Watch Adam Levine's Phenomenal Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra Impressions

What do Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, and Eddie Vedder all have in common, aside from being legendary musicians with instantly recognizable, iconic voices? Adam Levine (who has a pretty famous set of pipes himself) can do a mean impression of each one of them. During his visit to The Tonight Show on Tuesday, the Maroon 5 frontman, The Voice judge, and newlywed participated in Jimmy Fallon’s Wheel of Musical Impressions game.

Of course, there's a bit of a twist to the game. (This is Jimmy Fallon, after all.) While emulating these famous artists, you have to do so while singing some rather unexpected songs in their voice. Case in point: Levine had to kick off Wheel of Musical Impressions by pretending to be Sinatra crooning "Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes." So not only can Levine do a great Sinatra, but we never knew this children's classic could sound so good!

The Begin Again star also rocked the hell out of his Michael Jackson impression (while singing the Sesame Street theme, no less) and you'll swear that's actually Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder mumbling along to "The Muffin Man." Fallon also got in on the fun by pretending to be both Iggy Azalea singing "Old McDonald Had a Farm" and Bob Dylan in the tune of Magic!'s "Rude"—but Levine was clearly the champ.

Sing and laugh along as you watch it all go down here:

