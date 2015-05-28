Watch 100 Years of Indian Beauty in Less Than Two Minutes

The following post originally appeared on TIME. For more stories like this, visit time.com.

A video production company called Cut has released a video that aims to show how Indian fashion and style has evolved since the 1910s. In less than two minutes, Trisha Miglani, a dancer and student at the University of Pennsylvania, models a range of bindis, henna designs and looks inspired by Bollywood stars throughout the years such as Aishwarya Rai and Sharmila Tagore.

Past "100 years of beauty" segments have sought to enlighten the Internet about Persian, Korean and Mexican cultures, plus one about American style.

MORE FROM TIME:

- See How Beauty Trends Have Transformed Over 100 Years in This Mesmerizing Video

- See 100 Years of Korean Beauty Trends In Just 90 Seconds

- Watch How Iran's Beauty Trends Have Evolved Over 100 Years