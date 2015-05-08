In May 2005, Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Got Engaged, Everything Was Ombré, and Heidi Klum Kicked-Off the Cut-Out Trend

Making a Splash: Heidi Klum

The supermodel (at top) took it to the beach in our May 2005 issue, where she sizzled in the season's hottest swimsuits. The biggest surprise? Not all bikinis! And it looks like cut-outs were just as much a trend then as they are now.

New York Daily News

Hot Couple Alert: Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck

The couple—who first met on the set of 2001's Pearl Harbor and later fell in love as co-stars in the 2003 comic-book flick Daredevil—announced their engagement 10 years ago this month. But the sweetest surprise of all came shortly after, when they revealed that they were expecting their first child. Daughter Violet was born in December of that year.

Getty Images (2)

Fashion Fixture: Ombré

While the gradient color may be a staple of the hair world nowadays (check out Rachel Bilson's above, right), in 2005, it was all about the fabric. Stars like Salma Hayek (above, left) chose to counterbalance the look with simple accessories. Fashion or beauty, it's clearly a trend that won't quit.

Ruven Afanador

InStyle Cover Girl: Teri Hatcher

The Desperate Housewives star and mom (who's now 50) got real about aging, telling us, "It wasn't until my 20s that I started wanting to look at the place I was in and why was I? Who was I. And not to be clichéd, but there really is something about turning 40. I've quit defining myself by what I'm not, and I'm thinking about what I am."

Beauty Talk: Jessica Alba's Easy Summer Hair

A deeply tanned (and very blonde!) Jessica Alba modeled sexy summer hairstyles in our issue, our favorite being this low-slung braid. Try the look yourself: Skip the basic ponytail and form a loose braid pulled casually to one side over your shoulder, while adding a new twist by sweeping some hair diagonally across the forehead. Alba loved the style. "I would wear this when running around town," she said.