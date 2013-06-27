Warm Weather Hair Idea: AnnaSophia Robb's Braided Updo

Braided updos are quickly becoming Hollywood's must-try summer hairstyle, and AnnaSophia Robb is the latest celeb to jump on the trend. At the Los Angeles premiere of her latest flick The Way, Way Back, Robb opted for a reverse-Heidi braid by concentrating the plaits at the back of her head. We think it's a great alternative to the tried-and-true ponytail, and even better, it's easy to recreate. To start, the star's hairstylist John D. used TRESemme's 24 Hour Body Blow-Dry Lotion ($6; drugstore.com) on damp strands before rough-drying them with a blow dryer to add texture. Once her hair was dry, he formed a side part and created two sections -- one going over the crown extending to Robb's right ear, and another from behind her left ear to the nape of the neck. He began twisting the top portion into a braid, then continued with the bottom section, fastening each with a hair elastic and securing them with bobby pins. A veil of TRESemme's Ultra Fine Mist Hairspray ($5; drugstore.com) finished the look.

