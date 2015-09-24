Scoop Up These Warby Parker x Maiyet Sunglasses Now

When we first set eyes on the Warby Parker x Maiyet sunglasses on the runway earlier this spring, we couldn't wait to get our hands on a pair. The minimal, earth-toned shades, which come in three colors, were incredibly chic, and could go with pretty much anything in our closet. And at $145, it was a steal we could get behind. But more than that, we were excited that two socially responsible brands were collaborating, adhering to the original Warby Parker standards: for every pair sold, a pair is distributed to someone in need.

"It's not often you find a partner that shares your values and your founding principles," says Paul van Zyl, Maiyet co-CEO and co-founder. "We are delighted to be working with Warby Parker—a brand that breaks the mold and improves the world." The warm feelings were shared by Warby Parker co-CEO and co-founder Neil Blumenthal, "Maiyet's commitment to design and the empowerment of local artisans is perfectly aligned with Warby Parker. Our hope is that the Maiyets and the Warby Parkers of the world can demonstrate that good design can do global good."

