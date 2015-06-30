Warby Parker Shows Off Its Eye for Design with These New Glasses

Aside from Warby Parker's affordability and standout "one for one" model (for each pair of eyewear sold, a pair is distributed to someone in need), great design makes up the very core of the brand. And it's this emphasis that has sparked a new collaboration with the only museum in the United States devoted exclusively to historic and contemporary design—Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum.

From this partnership arrives a pair of limited-edition round specs, inspired by Andrew Carnegie (whose home now houses the museum), that happily marries contemporary and classic style. Crafted from lightweight Japanese titanium with coil temples, the pair balances a scholarly aesthetic with hipster cool.

But the collab didn't start nor will it end with this one pair of frames. The eyewear brand and the museum launched a month-long public course for high schoolers at the Cooper Hewitt Design Center in Harlem, in which students learned design-based problem solving and social entrepreneurship. And on top of that, Warby Parker will continue to donate to future DesignPrep programs at the Design Center.

Show your appreciation for good design and pick up the frames, which are now available for $145 at warbyparker.com.

