Want a Soccer Ball Designed by Pharrell or Dolce & Gabbana? Here's Your Chance

Image zoom Courtesy

Designer soccer balls can be added to list of exciting 2014 World Cup collaborations! We haven't even made it to the knockout stage yet, but fútbol fever is certainly heating up.

Adding to the excitement is Pharrell Williams, Roberto Cavalli, Dolce & Gabbana, Marni, Shourouk, Missoni, and more, who have all put their own creative spin on the official "Brazuca" 2014 Adidas World Cup soccer ball. The creations range from simple like Williams's (above right) to ornate like Cavalli's (below right). Rendering each ball a unique work of art, the designer's masterpieces will be auctioned off on eBay beginning now until the World Cup Finals. All proceeds from the sales will be donated to the Gol de Letra Foundation, whose mission is to improve living conditions for children in the Brazilian favelas through art, culture, education, and sports.

Image zoom Courtesy

For more information on the customized 2014 World Cup soccer balls visit luisaviaroma.com, and to bid on your favorite design go to ebay.com now.

