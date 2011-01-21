Want to Smell Like Heidi Klum?

Soon, you can! Heidi Klum announced today that she will launch her first fragrance in September, which she named Shine. “I want my fragrance to be truly special and head-turning so that people ask the woman who’s wearing it ‘What are you wearing? You smell delicious!’” Klum told People. Of course, the fragrance isn't the first collaborative venture for the supermodel. She's also the executive producer and host of Project Runway and previously designed for New Balance, Pea in the Pod and Motherhood Maternity. Tell us: Are you excited for Heidi Klum's fragrance?

