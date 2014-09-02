Want to Shop InStyle’s Instagrams? Sign up for LIKEtoKNOW:IT

We're about to take our Instagram to a whole new level, and we think you're going to love it. The InStyle team has joined LIKEtoKNOW:IT, a program that makes it possible to shop our posts straight from Instagram. So if you've ever wondered how you can get items you've seen posted by @instylemagazine, you're in luck!

Here's how it works: Head to liketoknow.it and sign up using your Instagram handle. Next, choose to authorize your account and then enter your email address. Once you've finished with these steps, you're ready to start! When you see one of our images tagged with a liketk.it URL, like the photo to have all the product information from the post sent directly to your email. Once you've received the email, simply click on the product you're coveting to shop the piece right on your phone.

To kick off our LIKEtoKNOW:IT Instagrams, we're going to be taking over the @liketkit Instagram today, Tuesday, Sept. 2. Look out for exclusive photos from the InStyle team on their account, plus be sure to check out our Instagram as well @instylemagazine—we'll be posting on our feed, too.

We can't wait to get started, and we hope you'll sign up and follow along!