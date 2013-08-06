Want to Look Like Beyoncé? Here's How You Can—For Only $14

All hail Queen Bey! Beyoncé took over the Barclays Center for her final Brooklyn show (until December) last night. When it comes to glamorous costumes and her showstopping set list, the star definitely delivers -- and so does her makeup. City after city, her makeup artist Jackie Gomez used a duo of metallic eye crayons by Topshop to give each ensemble a 24-Karat touch. "The look was quite simple, playful, and fresh," said Gomez, who chose the colors in Gold Digger and Rust. To try your hand at Beyoncé's ferocious look, apply the solid gold hue all over your lids, and blend out any harsh lines using a dome-shaped shadow brush. Work the copper shade into your crease to add extra definition, then continue the color onto your lower lash line. Top off the look with a hint of eyeliner and an ample coating of mascara, and you're ready to queue up "Countdown" and practice your best Sasha Fierce impression. Pick up the Eye Crayons for $14 each at topshop.com.

