Thanks to Walmart, the World’s Richest Family Is Now $11.6 Billion Richer

Here’s another reason you should brush up on your salary negotiation skills: the rich keep getting richer!

Ever heard of the Waltons? No, they’re not a new mega-famous Hollywood family with children that model and reality TV star parents (we’re looking at you, Hadids). Instead, they’re the world’s richest family, and this week, their worth seriously went through the roof.

On Thursday, Walmart reported its strongest sales in a decade, with the stock jumping 11 percent. We won’t bore you with the details of what that means, but we will explain what this has to do with the Waltons. You see, Jim Walton (youngest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton) is the co-manager of Walton Enterprises, the company that owns half of the beloved grocer. So when the Walmart stock goes up, so does his net worth.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

RELATED: What Is Brad Pitt's Net Worth?

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Walton is the 11th richest man on the planet with a net worth of $47 billion. And as of Thursday, the combined net worth of the Walton family (his relatives include Alice, Jim, Rob, Lukas, and Christy Walton) reached $163.2 billion following the $11.6 billion surge they received with the Walmart news.

Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images

Sigh.

If you’ve recovered from that and now want to know who else is richer than rich, the top five wealthiest people in the globe are Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Bernaurd Arnault, and Mark Zuckerberg. Willing to share, guys?