Walmart Apologized for Selling a Holiday Sweater with an Obvious Drug Reference

What’s white, powdery, and always in-demand around the holidays? Snow, and, uh, some other, less Hallmark-friendly substances …

Walmart made a public apology over the weekend after a holiday sweater available on their site went viral for an unforeseen reason.

The sweater, since-removed from the site, features Santa sitting on a couch before a table covered with three white lines of what appears to be cocaine, the words “LET IT SNOW” spelled out in bold white letters.

Image zoom Courtesy Wal-Mart Canada

And OK, we could chalk up the sweater's placement on the site to a brand oversight, but here’s where it gets ridiculous … The product description is as follows: “We all know how snow works. It’s white, powdery and the best snow comes straight from South America. That’s bad news for jolly old St. Nick, who lives far away in the North Pole. That’s why Santa really likes to savour the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade A, Colombian snow. He packs it in perfect lines on his coffee table and then takes a big whiff to smell the high quality aroma of the snow.”

COME ON.

Yall. Look at this description for this Christmas sweater from Walmart pic.twitter.com/lBdmKQ1JoZ — Jason John (@HurrbaSousJohn) December 7, 2019

Anyway, Walmart finally got hip to the true meaning behind the sweater and issued an apology. “These sweaters, sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca, do not represent Walmart’s values and have no place on our website. We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologize for any unintended offence this may have caused,” a spokesperson for the brand explained.

We’re really looking forward to a full re-branding of holiday catchphrases. “Let It Snow … as in precipitation, from the sky.”