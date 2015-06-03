Warning: This Adorable Bunny Will Make You Fall in Love

Yes, a bunny this adorable actually exists. His name is Wally and if you take one glance at his Instagram feed it'll be love at first sight. The fluffy pigtail ears and poodle-like cut will even make the toughest guys turn to mush.

We're not the only ones obsessing over this cuteness. Wally's page has over 80,000 followers and the little fellow has major news outlets gushing. Wally lives in Massachusetts with Molly and next month he'll celebrate his first birthday. We can't wait to see what the handsome guy does for his big day. Until then check out more of the impossibly adorable bunny below.

What are you doing, Wally? "I'm pondering the meaning of life." Oh! What a big task! "Yes. My book will be called 'Wallosophy: The Philosophy of Life According to Wally.'" That's great! "I will need someone to translate my paw-type." What's paw-type, Wally? "It's each letter I intend to type, surrounded by all the other letters my paw hits." Okay ... I'm not sure where to find one of these, Wally. "Craigslist! Under Gigs." Hmm ... A photo posted by thisiswallysemail@gmail.com (@wally_and_molly) on May 22, 2015 at 8:09am PDT

