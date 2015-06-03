Warning: This Adorable Bunny Will Make You Fall in Love

Instagram/wally_and_molly
Alexis Bennett
Jun 03, 2015 @ 3:00 pm

Yes, a bunny this adorable actually exists. His name is Wally and if you take one glance at his Instagram feed it'll be love at first sightThe fluffy pigtail ears and poodle-like cut will even make the toughest guys turn to mush. 

We're not the only ones obsessing over this cuteness. Wally's page has over 80,000 followers and the little fellow has major news outlets gushing. Wally lives in Massachusetts with Molly and next month he'll celebrate his first birthday. We can't wait to see what the handsome guy does for his big day. Until then check out more of the impossibly adorable bunny below.

