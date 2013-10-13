The Walking Dead Returns Tonight! Celebrate By Shopping Danai Gurira's Fierce Red Lipstick

Image zoom Stephen Lovekin/Getty; Courtesy Photo

Everyone's favorite zombie drama returns to AMC tonight, and at the New York Film Festival Gala Tribute to Ralph Fiennes earlier this week, Danai Gurira proved she's just as fierce on the red carpet as she is on-screen as her character Michonne. We loved how she paired her red dress with a killer crimson lip, and so we asked her makeup artist, Nick Barose, how she got it. "We used the NARS Cinematic lipstick in Future Red from the new Guy Bourdin collection," he told us. "It's a creamy, bright red that looks great on all skin tones -- bold, beautiful, and sexy." As for the rest of her makeup, rather than going for a minimalist eye, Barose went for dramatic shadows, blending noir and pewter tones onto Gurira's lids. "I played up her eyes with metallic black eye shadow, and bright orange blush to keep with the Guy Bourdin theme." We love it! Find the NARS Cinematic lipstick in Future Red at narscosmetics.com for $26 when the Guy Bourdin collection launches October 15, and catch Danai in a new episode of The Walking Dead, tonight at 9 PM EST on AMC.

Plus, see Danai's glamorous feature from our October issue!