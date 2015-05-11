Mad Men Series Finale Party Recipe: Waldorf Salad

In honor of the series finale of Mad Men this Sunday, May 17 (*tear*), all week we're spotlighting recipes tied to the show from New York's Gotham Bar and Grill, which is celebrating the show's final season with a special menu influenced by dishes popular in the '50s and '60s. First up: a Waldorf salad, hearkening back to New York City's famed Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, where in Season 3 Conrad Hilton offered to have the dish sent up for Don during a business meeting.

Waldorf Salad

By Chef Alfred Portale from the Gotham Bar and Grill

Dressing Ingredients:

1 egg yolk, room temperature

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons horseradish

½ cup canola oil

¾ cup lemon juice

¾ cup mayonnaise

1 cup yogurt

2 teaspoons honey

Salt to taste

Dressing Directions

In a mixing bowl, whisk together egg, mustard, horseradish and half the lemon juice. Add oil in a slow steady stream, whisking continuously to form an emulsion. Whisk in mayonnaise and honey, then add enough yogurt to reach a medium thick, creamy consistency. Taste and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and add the remaining lemon juice to reach a bright acidity.

Salad Ingredients

1 red apple; washed, cored, cut into thick batonnet

1 green apple; washed, cored, cut into thick batonnet

3 large radishes; thinly sliced

2 stalks of celery; peeled, blanched and thinly sliced

¾ cup dried cherries

¾ cup (red or green) seedless grapes; sliced

¾ cup toasted walnut halves

4 loosely packed cups of mixed lettuces (radicchio, endive, romaine)

Salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper

Salad Directions

In a large salad bowl, combine all the salad ingredients. Add enough dressing to coat the ingredients nicely. Extra dressing can be stored in the refrigerator. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

