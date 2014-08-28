Wait—What?! 5 Stars Whose Weddings Took Us By Surprise

By now you've probably heard the news that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt finally made it official: The couple said "I do" in an intimate ceremony at their estate and vineyard, Château Miraval, in Correns, France, on Saturday. The news was a shocker, despite the fact that (or maybe because of?) they've been together for nine years and engaged for two of them. Brangelina exhibited no tell-tale signs that a wedding was imminent; plus, no one heard about it until five days after it actually happened!

But Pitt and Jolie aren't the only stars who caught us off-guard with their nuptial news, prompting us to take a look back at our favorite surprise celebrity nuptials.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Lively and Reynolds had been hush-hush about their romance from the beginning, so it came as a surprise when the couple of less than a year secretly tied the knot at Boone Hall Plantation in Mt. Pleasant, S.C., in July 2012. The couple enlisted the help of none other than Martha Stewart and her Martha Stewart Weddings team for the affair. Lively wore Marchesa and Reynolds wore Burberry, but that's just about all we know. According to People, guests were asked to sign non-disclosure agreements.

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha

Washington and Asomugha married each other in a very small private ceremony at a friend's home in Blaine County, Idaho, last June. The actress and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback started dating the previous summer, and had been (and still are) very secretive about their relationship. (Go ahead and try to find a photo of them together!) Their nuptials were soo quiet, in fact, that we still don't know any details about them. The couple's daughter, Isabella Amarachi Asomugha, was born in May the following year.

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego

Saldana and Perego's June 2013 ceremony was such a secret that no one found out about it for three whole months! The couple wed outside of London just two months after they started dating. The actress and the Italian artist are currently expecting their first child together, although both of them have yet to speak publicly about the pregnancy. (Though there comes a time when there's no hiding a bump! Check out Saldana's maternity style here.)

Keira Knightley and James Righton

After dating for two-and-a-half years, Knightley and Righton eloped at a town hall in Provence, France, in May 2013. The ceremony, although a surprise, was not kept secret afterwards—the new Mr. and Mrs. Righton were caught by local paparazzi while leaving the ceremony. Knightley kept the affair low-key, opting for a previously-worn strapless tulle Chanel dress under a Chanel jacket—a look she's worn three times since! The couple later had a larger, more private ceremony, where Knightley donned a couture Valentino gown.

Beyoncé and Jay Z

Bey and Jay, who had been dating since 2001, quietly tied the knot in his penthouse apartment in New York City in 2008. The pair's wedding was on April 4, a day that's significant to both of them because they were both born on the fourth day of their respective months (September for Bey, and December for Jay). Although there were never any photos released of the wedding, the couple did give us a glimpse into the lavish and private affair with some family videos that they played on stage during their On the Run tour this summer.

