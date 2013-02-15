Vote Now! Who Dressed Best This Week?

Feb 15, 2013

Our favorite looks this week—plucked from our Look of the Day section—took fundamental colorways and added a dose of sparkle. Taylor Swift vamped up the Grammys red carpet in an ethereal J. Mendel dress, Zoe Saldana wore a peek-a-boo Alexander McQueen LWD, Beyoncé worked every angle of her embellished Elie Saab Haute Couture gown, Michelle Williams wowed in a Prada column, and Olivia Wilde watched the Calvin Klein runway show in a periwinkle design by the label. Who do you think was best-dressed this week? Vote below!

